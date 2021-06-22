Human remains keep popping up around Minneapolis. Police are treating it as a homicide

More human remains found linked to Minneapolis homicide case (FOX9)

More human remains related to the death of Adam Johnson have been discovered in Minneapolis.

Investigators say that the body parts were found near the Mississippi River, more than three miles from where the initial discovery was made last week.

Some of 36-year-old Mr Johnson’s remains were found in two locations in the northeast of the Minnesota city on Thursday.

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed but police are calling it a homicide and no arrests have yet been made in the case.

“We will not be discussing what it is” said police spokesman John Elder of the latest grisly discovery.

Mr Johnson, a father of two, did not have a permanent address since he moved out of a relative’s home.

His family have said that there is “no significance” to the locations where the remains were found. And they say that Mr Johnson had struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse for much of his life.

“The family had tried to get help for him numerous times,” said family spokesperson Tracy Marsh, who urged anyone struggling with those issues to seek help.

“People: If you need recovery, get it now. There are only two ends to addiction: death or jail,” she added.

Police say they have received dozens of tips in connection to the case and that they are “making progress in this investigation”.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Mr Johnson’s funeral expenses.