Human remains of missing 56-year-old woman found in U-District

An investigation is underway after a woman’s remains were found in a greenbelt Monday near the University of Washington, Seattle police said.

At 2:30 p.m., University of Washington police contacted Seattle police to help investigate human remains that were discovered in a greenbelt belonging to the university near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains, which were identified as a 56-year-old woman who was missing in Seattle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing as the woman has not been publicly identified or her cause of death determined.

