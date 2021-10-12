Human remains pulled from creek near I-70, Springfield police call reveals

Oct. 12—An anonymous call led to the discovery Friday morning of human remains, which are under joint investigation by the Springfield Police Division and the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

A call made around 11:30 a.m. on Friday to the Springfield police reported skeletal remains found inside a duffle bag in the area of Interstate 70 and state Route 72, according to police call records.

The anonymous caller said that while searching for items in a creek, the caller pulled a gray duffle bag from the water. Upon slicing the bag open, the caller noticed a skull and "a bunch of other bones" inside.

"I tried to open one of the zippers, and the zipper part broke off, so I just cut a hole on the top of the bag," the caller said, noting the bag would be located near a green electrical box near the water when police came to investigate it.

Police officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies responded on Friday.

The remains preliminarily have been confirmed as human by the Clark County Coroner's Office and have been taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab, deputies said.

There is no identifying information available, nor a cause, time, nor manner of death.