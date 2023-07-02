Human remains were found at a home where a Ga. man was last seen. Now, two are charged with murder.

Two people are facing murder charges in connection to a Georgia man who was reported missing last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was on June 12, when the East Dublin Police Department said James Douglas “Doug” Wilkinson, 58, of East Dublin was reported missing by family members.

Police said he was last seen on June 1. Wilkinson’s silver Nissan Titan pickup truck was left at a home on Ralph Keen Road in Laurens County.

On Jun 23, around 12:30 p.m., East Dublin police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do a search warrant at the home of Edwin Wilkinson, 60, and Leslie Young, 55, both of Laurens County.

The home is in the 800 block of Ralph Keen Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

While searching the property, investigators said they found human remains believed to be James Wilkinson. Officials have sent the remains to a lab to positively identify the remains and the cause of death.

Officials arrested Edwin Wilkinson and Young.

Edwin Wilkinson is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealing the death of another.

Young is charged with party to a crime for the following: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and concealing the death of another.

Authorities have not revealed the relationship between the victim and the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

IN OTHER NEWS: