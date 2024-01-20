Human rights and beef mark China's Dublin moment

This week, one of the world’s superpowers touched down in Dublin.

The red (or green) carpet was rolled out, but for all its pomp and ceremony – how did the visit of China's second most powerful politician go?

From the minute Li Qiang touched down, the visit was already historic.

He flew in on a Boeing 747-8, arriving at about 19:00 local time on Tuesday and marking a first for Dublin Airport - it was the largest passenger aircraft to ever land at the airport.

He was welcomed by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan. The two would have much to talk about - the minister cycled across China alone in 1987 and visited the country as a minister over St Patrick’s week last year.

During that visit, Mr Ryan said that although Ireland had concerns around human rights and trade in the region, neither would matter too much if the climate emergency was not tackled.

But it was human rights concerns that caused the most consternation for the Irish government during Mr Li's visit.

Human rights groups as well as both government and opposition representatives called on the heads of state to tackle the Chinese premier on the treatment of Muslim minorities in his nation.

What did Ireland and China discuss in Dublin?

President Michael D Higgins released a statement ahead of his meeting with Mr Li, confirming human rights matters would be discussed - although which matters were not specified.

President Higgins referenced points likely to come up at this month’s Universal Periodic Review on China by the United Nations Human Rights Council: China’s treatment of the Muslim Uyghur people; a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong; and the arrest of a newspaper editor could all have been discussed.

Mr Li, for his part, put any past scuffles behind him when he arrived at President Higgins' residence: “Our relations have set a good example of mutually beneficial co-operation between countries that are different in political systems, cultural divisions, and geographic size.”

The president is a man known of his commitment to human rights campaigning and, with his position as a figurehead rather than a political operator, is likely to have had an easier job than Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

Before Mr Li's visit even took place, the Irish Falun Dafa Association (IFDA) publicly urged Mr Varadkar to raise the abuses against their members in China.

The spiritual movement, also known as Falun Gong, was banned as an “evil cult” and a threat to the Communist Party in 1999.

Amnesty International has stated it is just one of a number of groups that has been harassed and imprisoned for practising religion in China.

“Religious leaders and practitioners, including those belonging to house churches, Uyghur imams, Tibetan Buddist monks and Falun Gong members, were among those subjected to arbitrary arrest and detention,” Amnesty has said.

Mr Varadkar had other things on his mind too, with trade likely being the most prominent.

China is Ireland’s largest trading partner in Asia, to the tune of about €40bn (£34bn) in goods and services.

Human rights - and beef

When the two met in Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, they took in a “working lunch” according to officials.

They ate Irish beef - a product China had banned but, it was announced during Mr Li's visit, would now be making available for import again.

In his statement after the meeting, Mr Varadkar said he had put to the Chinese leader his country’s concerns about human rights abuses.

“We raised, in particular, our concerns about human rights in what are called the special autonomous regions: Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, Macau.

“We need to be frank about these things – that China is on the UN Human Rights Council and has international responsibilities.

“Any country, including our own country, should be judged by the way it treats minorities,” he said, adding there were also concerns over the forthcoming trial of Jimmy Lai.

Mr Lai is currently on trial in Hong Kong on charges of endangering China’s national security and publishing seditious material in a newspaper in 2020.

Mr Varadkar was keen to highlight the two nations did not ultimately agree on such issues: “It’s fair to say that the Chinese government have a different perspective on these things than we do but they were certainly willing to have them raised.”

In a final briefing, the proof was in the pudding. The immediate results of the visit were laid out.

Irish beef exports to China are to resume, a huge issue for Irish farmers after a precautionary suspension was implemented in November 2023.

China had banned Irish beef after a single case of BSE, otherwise known as mad cow disease, had been identified.

The carcass had not entered the food chain and posed no risk to human health, but the move was a body blow for Irish agriculture.

It was also agreed that Irish citizens could visit and stay in China for up to 15 days without a visa, a sign of deepening ties and a sense of trust between the two nations.

Small wins, with concerns registered about the vulnerable - as the huge jet took off with Mr Li inside, Mr Varadkar might have patted himself on the back for a diplomatic job well done.

But it wasn’t over yet.

Disagreement over Taiwan?

As he touched down in Davos for the World Economic Forum, the taoiseach was faced with another issue.

Chinese media claimed that Mr Varadkar told the Chinese premier that Taiwan should be reunified with China.

CGTN quoted Mr Varadkar as saying Ireland "will always abide by the one-China principle, and hopes that China will achieve peaceful reunification at an early date".

CGTN is under the control of the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party and has repeatedly been accused of publishing disinformation on behalf of the Chinese government.

Mr Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTÈ while on his way to dinner that nothing of the sort had happened.

He said he had reaffirmed Irish policy as being the One China policy - which is distinct from the One China principle affirmed by the Chinese government.

The policy, which evolved from the United States, allows nations to maintain unofficial links with Taiwan.

Mr Varadkar added that the "while we don't have diplomatic or political links with Taiwan, we continue to have economic and cultural links".

As the taoiseach said himself, the two nations have “different perspectives”.