Human rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China

(Reuters) - China's efforts to be seen as a responsible investor overseas are at risk from high rates of human rights abuses linked to its business operations, especially in the metals and mining sector, a report released on Wednesday found.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a global nongovernmental organisation (NGO), logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020.

Metals and mining drew the most allegations - 236, or 35% of the total. Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, and China's neighbour Myanmar, a leading supplier of tin and rare earth ore, were named as hotspots.

China, the world's top metals consumer, does not have enough resources to meet domestic demand and has encouraged companies to secure supply by purchasing assets overseas.

It has also extended its renewable energy reach, with a pledge to build a green Belt and Road infrastructure initiative as it seeks to meet climate goals.

"Over one third of the allegations against Chinese mining businesses overseas were related to prolonged conflicts between large China-backed multinational mining companies and local communities in Latin America and Papua New Guinea (PNG)," the report said.

State-run Chinese firms are involved in producing gold, nickel and cobalt in PNG.

The report cited problems in supply chain due diligence by Chinese firms despite "proactive efforts" from the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals and Chemical Importers and Exporters (CCCMC).

Sun Lihui, director of the CCCMC's development department, told Reuters many downstream Chinese companies had good human rights policies, but did not always focus their efforts where they were most needed.

"They only attach importance to disciplinary investigations but neglect to give training and guidance to companies in their supply chain," he said.

After the mining sector, the second-highest number of allegations - 152 - was for the construction sector. They included lost livelihoods linked to a rail project in Laos.

The fossil fuel and renewable energy sectors also drew criticism, with 118 and 87 allegations, respectively, the report said, adding the vast majority of the renewable energy complaints related to hydropower projects.

Across all sectors, Myanmar saw the most allegations of any country with 97.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China sues Tencent over WeChat Youth Mode

    Authorities allege the messaging app is violating Chinese law that aims to protect minors.

  • Australia's Victoria state reports steady rise in COVID-19 cases

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported 20 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a steady rate of increase, as officials consider whether to extend a snap one-week lockdown in Melbourne. Six of the diagnosed people spent time in the community while infectious, a key measure that officials have said needs to be close to zero before lockdowns in both Melbourne and Sydney can be lifted. The Herald Sun newspaper reported that Melbourne restrictions could remain until at least early next week, without citing sources.

  • Delta variant causing concern for children ahead of school year

    A recent uptick in COVID cases, fueled by the delta variant, is causing concern across the Tri-State for the upcoming school year with a growing amount of children being infected by the virus.

  • Afghanistan war: Biden says he does not regret troop withdrawal

    The US president says Afghan leaders need to fight for their nation, as more cities fall to the Taliban.

  • Mara Karlin confirmed to lead Pentagon strategy

    The Senate has confirmed veteran defense official Mara Karlin to lead Pentagon strategy hours after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced he’d lifted a procedural hold on the nomination over China policy concerns.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home after traveling over 800 miles

    Chinas wandering elephants appear to be heading home after migrating over 800 miles from their nature reserve.

  • Biden Doubles Down on Afghanistan Withdrawal amid Taliban Resurgence

    During a press briefing Tuesday, President Biden doubled down on his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, as a Taliban resurgence wreaks havoc across the territory.

  • Winchester is now the least affordable UK city to buy a home

    Winchester has leapfrogged Oxford to become the UK’s least affordable city to buy a home, says a survey.

  • Canadian minister talks border with US counterpart in DC

    Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino met with the U.S. Homeland Secretary in Washington on Tuesday a day after Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit this week while the U.S. is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians.

  • Chinese sleeper agents are trying to enter the UK through a scheme designed for Hong Kongers fleeing the city, report says

    Chinese spies are taking advantage of a visa program the UK introduced in response to China's national security law, The Times of London reported.

  • Infrastructure vote sends Dow, S&P to record high

    The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs Tuesday as infrastructure stocks took flight with the Senate's approval of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.The Dow rose 162 points. The S&P 500 gained 4. But the Nasdaq languished - giving up 72points.Randy Watts is chief investment officer at O'Neil Global Advisors."I think the infrastructure bill makes investors feel that there might be more fiscal stimulus coming both this year and next. I think that fiscal stimulus is needed to keep the economy growing rapidly. If that happens, value stocks should do better."The bill – which the House still needs to approve - could result in the biggest U.S. spending in decades for bridges, roads, airports and waterways.With that in mind, investors bet on infrastructure equipment stocks like heavy-duty earth mover Caterpillar. That stock was up 2.3 percent.John Deere, another possible infrastructure play, was up about 2 percent. Steel stocks like Nucor surged roughly 9-1/2 percent.Canadian Pacific Railway put a $27 billion offer on the table for Kansas City Southern, hoping antitrust concerns will make it a more attractive suitor for a railroad merger. There's already a rival bid at $29 billion offered by Canadian National Railway. Investors are hoping for a duel that will push the price even higher. Shares of Kansas City jumped more than 7 percent.AMC lived up to its 'meme stock' status. Rising then falling to end the day lower. The theater chain posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, inked a deal with Warner Bros., and announced it plans to start accepting bitcoin for movie tickets and popcorn by the end of the year. Shares of AMC ended the day down by 6 percent - but the Reddit darling is up 1,400 percent year-to-date.

  • Kathy Griffin Got Lung Cancer Despite Never Smoking — Here's What to Know About the Condition

    Getting lung cancer as a non-smoker is “a lot more common than people realize,” says Dr. Nathan Pennell, a lung cancer specialist, affecting 20,000 to 40,000 people a year

  • From the toilet to the sink: water recycling battles scarcity

    Would you take a swig of water from your faucet if it originally came from the sewer?

  • Big Telecom comes out on top in $65B broadband upgrade

    The White House-backed infrastructure bill now moving toward Senate approval divvies up $65 billion in broadband funding in ways that largely please the big cable and telecom companies. The big picture: President Biden's spending blueprints and talking points stoked alarm in the industry over the prospect of price regulation or government-backed networks, but the legislation that's moving forward is much more to its liking.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Police say man in yellow vest, others are breaking into homes in Orange, Durham counties

    The latest in a string of break-ins was reported just days after a Carrboro resident came home to find people in his apartment.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • Andrew Cuomo resignation: Ten other political figures who have stepped aside in the #MeToo era

    ‘I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn’, Andrew Cuomo says in announcing his resignation

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • US threatens Taliban with isolation if Kabul falls

    The U.S. has issued a fresh warning to the Taliban that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally. (Aug. 10)