Human-Rights Group Reports 185 People Killed in Iran Protests

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read

A human-rights group said at least 185 people had been killed so far in demonstrations in Iran, including at least 19 children. Protests have taken place in response to the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody last month.

The protests began on September 17 at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran by Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely on September 13. She died three days later.

While Iranian officials have said Amini died of a heart attack, her family says she was “severely beaten” while in custody. A lawyer for the family said “respectable doctors” believe she was beaten while in custody. Her death has sparked weeks of protests across Iran, in which some women have burned their hijabs and publicly chopped off their hair.

“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” Iran Human Rights said on Saturday.

The Norway-based group said protesters have been killed in 17 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

“Iran Human Rights condemns the killing of protesters in the strongest possible terms once again, particularly the killings in Zahedan which it considers to amount to crimes against humanity,” the group said.

Protesters demonstrated in the city of Zahedan on September 30 to protest the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a city police chief. The protest has been called “Zahedan’s Bloody Friday,” with as many as 90 people killed.

The group said four citizens in north Zahedan were fatally shot from a military helicopter while driving in an open-roof car.

“It is important to note that efforts to verify many of the reported deaths are hindered by security issues and the internet shutdown,” the group said. “As such, many of the reported killings are still under investigation and the exact number of those killed is higher.”

Iranian authorities have dismissed the protests as a plot by their adversaries and have accused dissidents of violence that has left at least 20 members of the security forces dead, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, videos on social media showed protests in dozens of cities in Iran. High-school and university students were present at the protests even as security forces used tear gas, clubs and live ammunition, according to Reuters. Iranian leaders have denied the use of live bullets.

