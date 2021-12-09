Human skeletal remains found in creek near a North Carolina grocery store, sheriff says

A homeowner found human skeletal remains in a creek near a Food Lion grocery store in Cabarrus County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies responded after the homeowner called 911 to report finding the remains off Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Mount Pleasant is just northeast of Concord, along N.C. 49.

Sheriff’s investigators “roped off an area next to and behind the Food Lion,” WSOC-TV reported.

The homeowner thought the remains were human, and deputies confirmed they were, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to help identify the remains, sheriff’s officials said in the release.