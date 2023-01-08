Human skeletal remains, including a skull and other bones, were discovered by someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Buckeye, according to police.

The discovery was made at about 1 p.m. on Saturday near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue, said Carissa Planalp, a spokesperson for the Buckeye Police Department.

Investigators were still processing the scene at about 6 p.m. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for forensic examination and identification, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Human skeletal remains found in desert area near Buckeye