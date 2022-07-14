Human skeletal remains found near Ranger

RANGER − Texas Rangers are assisting Eastland County law enforcement officials in the investigation of human remains found early Thursday morning west of town.

The investigation began after the Eastland County Sheriff's Office was notified of the skeletal remains located on property along Loop 254, according to a news release.

Deputies confirmed the remains were human. The remains will be transported to the University of North Texas for forensic evaluation, the release said.

Law enforcement officials are in the early stages of an investigation and did not release any more details.

In response to the Reporter-News question if the county had active missing persons cases, the sheriff's office declined to comment.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas Rangers investigating human remains found near Ranger