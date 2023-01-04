Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka.

At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area.

There is currently no danger to the public. The remains found were reportedly out in the elements for some time and will be sent for DNA analysis.

At this time the Sheriff’s Office has no missing persons reported in that area.

Action News Jax is working on learning more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

