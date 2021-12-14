Human skeletal remains uncovered at home construction site, Texas police say

Human skeletal remains were discovered in a field cleared for home construction, Texas police said.

A person stumbled across the human remains in a field south of a subdivision at around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 13, League City police said in a news release.

The “partially wooded field” had been “recently cleared for home construction”, the release said.

The remains were found about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Police said no identification had been made regarding the remains.

