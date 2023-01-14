Human skeleton discovered in shuttered building on UC Berkeley campus, police say

A human skeleton was found in a shuttered building on a California campus, university police said.

The remains were found on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the University of California Berkeley’s Clark Kerr Campus, which is mainly a residential complex for students, the university police department said in a news release.

The Clark Kerr Campus is about a mile from UC Berkeley’s main campus.

The skeleton was in a building that had not been “occupied for many years,” and it’s unclear how long the remains were there, police said.

There are no outstanding missing person cases within the campus community, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office is investigating the remains. A cause of death has not been determined.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” police said.

Berkeley is about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco.

82-year-old went missing during Hurricane Ian. Her body was just found, Florida cops say

Burning body found behind home in search for University of Missouri student, cops say

Missing barber identified months after body found, Michigan wife says. ‘Hardest days’