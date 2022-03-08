Human skull, bones reportedly found in Trotwood

Mar. 8—Trotwood police are investigating after a human skull and other bones were reportedly found in Trotwood Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller said bones were found near an AES Ohio gas line access in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The call came in just after 9 a.m.

"We found a human skull back here. There is some other bones and things along with it but I didn't mess around with it too much. I just got out of there and called you guys," the 911 caller said.

The caller was reportedly part of a two-member crew clearing out the right of way for AES Ohio behind Garden Court assisted living facility at 4911 Covenant House Drive.

The caller said they put a marker on the utility pole closest to where the suspected human remains were found, according to the 911 call.

Multiple officers from the Trotwood Police Department are on the scene, including search teams. Crews are near a wooded area about 100 feet away from state Route 49. The Ohio chapter of Texas EquuSearch urban search and recovery team based in Cincinnati is on scene to assist investigators

We have reached out to the police department and are working to learn more. We will update this story as information is available.