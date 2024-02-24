Human skull discovered at BP refinery in Whiting

WHITING, Ind. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found at the BP Whiting Refinery on Wednesday afternoon.

According to East Chicago police, officers were first called to the refinery just before 10 p.m. after reports that human remains had been discovered by a crew who had been excavating in the area while performing maintenance on a pipe system.

Officers say during the dig, they came across what appeared to be a human skull in the ground next to a garbage bin.

Officers say the skull was encased in gravel.

Police notified the public about the discovery in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and Lake County Coroner’s Office later responded to the scene and took possession of the skull.

It is currently unclear what led to the victim’s death and authorities say an investigation is underway.

