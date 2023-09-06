Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill likely ‘historic,’ Arizona police say

A human skull was found in a box of items donated to a Goodwill in Arizona, according to police.

After the skull was found at the bottom of a donation box in the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, police responded to the Goodyear thrift store, Lisa Berry, Goodyear Police Department’s public information officer, said in an email to McClatchy News.

Officers took what appeared “to be an actual human skull” to the medical examiner’s office, Berry said.

Goodwill did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

After an initial examination by the medical examiner’s office, Berry said the skull appears to be “historic.”

The skull “has no forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime,” Berry added.

The investigation is ongoing, Berry said.

Goodyear is about 20 miles west of Phoenix.

