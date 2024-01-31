Human skull found in Pa. pond is that of man charged in wife’s 2004 attempted murder

A human skull found in a pond in Berks County, Pennsylvania is that of a man who disappeared in 2004 after he was charged with his wife’s attempted murder, authorities said Wednesday.

The skull was found by a young boy in a retention pond in Amity Township in April 2022, the Berks Weekly reported at the time.

No additional skeletal remains were ever found in the pond, authorities said.

On Thursday — nearly two years after the child’s gruesome discovery — authorities in Berks County said the skull likely belonged to Roger Hart, a man who vanished 20 years ago after he was charged with attempting to kill his wife, according to multiple reports.

Authorities accused Hart of trying to kill his wife at their Pottstown home in April 2004. He fled the scene and was never captured by police.

His vehicle was later discovered near the Amity Township pond. His wallet and car keys were inside the car, local television station WFMZ reported.

A witness also reported spotting a person matching his description “exit this vehicle and enter an adjoining wooded area,” officials said, according to NBC Philadelphia. Hart was never seen again.

The case began to unravel two years ago, after the discovery in the pond.

Investigators sent the skull to experts at Mercyhurst University in Erie for analysis, who concluded the skull had belonged to a male and that it had been “exposed to the elements for a period greater than 10 years.”

Based on those findings, as well as DNA analysis conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory and the FBI Laboratory Division in Quantico, Va., authorities concluded the skull is that of Hart.

Since no other skeletal remains were ever found, officials have not been able to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.