Human skull found by worker cleaning trash in Seattle park had been stabbed, WA cops say

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a parks employee found a human skull in a Seattle park, police said.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were called to Be’er Sheva Park at about 7 a.m. March 8, according to a news release.

A Seattle Parks employee reported he was “cleaning debris from a fenced off area of the park” when he discovered the skull, authorities in Washington said.

The skull was taken to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis, authorities said. Investigators determined the victim had been stabbed.

The victim’s death has been ruled a homicide, police said. The victim has not been identified by authorities.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Bicyclists found skull by Nevada trail, cops say. It belongs to man missing since 1992

Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say

Fisherman found skull in 1986. Now victim’s daughter helps ID him, PA officials say