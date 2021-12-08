Human skull is linked to grisly guillotine death in Santa Rosa

Hayley Smith
·3 min read
Decapitated body found inside home
Decapitated body found inside home

A human skull found in a Santa Rosa garden has been linked to a grisly guillotine death and an alleged squatter accused of tampering with human remains, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

The case unfolded after a woman in the Luther Burbank neighborhood found the skull in her bushes this year.

The skull was confirmed to be that of Robert Enger, a longtime resident of the area who lived in an unassuming house on Hendley Street. Enger was last seen in July 2019, when he was 62.

Police determined that Enger — who was described in the Press Democrat as a friendly, helpful person who suffered from mental health issues — had killed himself using a makeshift guillotine.

Instead of a sliding blade, the device had a large metal spike, about 10 inches long, which he used to impale himself, police said.

After his death, the house sat dark and abandoned until Robert Melvin Ross III, 25, moved in toward the end of 2020, authorities said.

Ross allegedly spent months living with Enger's remains — on occasion inviting others to the house to party and take methamphetamine.

“It was just absolutely filthy and just filled with debris, trash, foods, piles of stuff,” Santa Rosa Police Det. Anthony Turner told the Press Democrat. “There were buckets of urine and feces inside the house.”

Police were called to the house multiple times beginning in late 2020, mostly by neighbors reporting the squatters. The house, which sits behind a white wooden fence, was becoming increasingly run-down and overgrown.

Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Chris Mahurin said officials never had cause to enter the home, and no one knew that Enger’s body was lying inside beneath a pile of debris.

But one person who had attended a party at the house later told police that he had seen the decomposing remains and that Ross had at one point "proceeded to remove the skull" from the body and scrape it with a knife, according to the Press Democrat.

“Robert Enger placed himself under that contraption, manipulated it, was killed, and then his body was manipulated later by Robert Ross and others," Turner said.

By the time the skull was discovered in the neighbor's garden, Ross was already in custody on separate charges, Mahurin said.

During an interview with police, Ross described the guillotine and how he had found Enger's body. An examination of the device was consistent with his description.

Ross was charged with unlawful handling of human remains, removal or possession of a memento from human remains and unauthorized entry into a dwelling, according to the Sonoma County district attorney's office.

An attorney for Ross did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A court-ordered psychological exam this year found that Ross was mentally competent, according to court records.

In November, he pleaded no contest to possession of a memento from human remains, but he later asked to rescind his plea. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing and a hearing to withdraw his plea Dec. 20.

Ross remains in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office records.

The cause of Enger's death is still listed in the coroner's report as "undetermined," officials said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?

    At former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, the core of her defense is clear: She says she meant to use her Taser but grabbed her handgun instead. Potter’s body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, “Taser, Taser, Taser” before she fired, followed by, “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.”

  • Judge cleared to resume investigation into Beirut port blast

    A Lebanese court Tuesday cleared the way for the judge leading the state's investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port to resume his work. The probe was suspended for more than a month following legal challenges from former officials charged in the case. State-run National News Agency said an appeals court judge in Beirut rejected a case filed by a former Cabinet minister challenging Judge Tarek Bitar.

  • Biden huddles with European allies on Ukraine ahead of Putin call

    President Biden will seek to convince Russia's Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday that the price of invading Ukraine would be steeper than anything he's faced in the past.Driving the news: Biden held a call on Ukraine this evening with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K., while Secretary of State Tony Blinken called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer America's "unwavering support." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. S

  • Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union. The president said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991.

  • Iran nuclear talks won't — and can't — succeed

    U.S.-Iran diplomacy is failing because Washington isn't trustworthy

  • A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

    Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Among the nine justices gazing down at Garland from the bench were former colleagues as well as the man ultimately appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked Garland from having a hearing, much less a vote, after then-President Barack Obama nominated him for the slot in 2016.

  • How to de-escalate Russia: Ukrainian advice

    The Russian Federation’s demonstrative accumulation of troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time in 2021 has raised serious concerns about a possible full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine and forced the West to seek dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Test feeding plan in works for starving Florida manatees

    Normally giving food to wild animals is considered off limits, but the dire situation in Florida with more than 1,000 manatees dying from starvation due to manmade pollution is leading officials to consider an unprecedented feeding plan. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state environmental officials intend to unveil a limited proposal this week to feed the beloved marine mammals in one specific Florida location to test how it works. This is not usually done with any wild animal, but the situation has become such an emergency that it has to be considered, said Save The Manatee Club Executive Director Patrick Rose.

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

    An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.

  • High schooler arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

    The teenager reportedly suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault that occurred at a party.

  • FBI agents used a saw to open a safe in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion that held hard drives and diamonds

    The FBI agent said a search of Epstein's mansion found numerous hard drives and CDs filled with photographs.

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • Mysterious Insta Profile Emerges in Probe of Teen Hikers’ Slayings

    FBIDetectives investigating the 2017 slayings of two Indiana teens have zeroed in on a mysterious social media profile they believe may be connected to the unsolved double murder.“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” the Indiana State Police announced Monday night. “This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media