Human skull, remains found on Linn County property now under investigation

Human skeletal remains were found Thursday morning on a rural property off of Highway 228 outside of Brownsville.

According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, a caller reported at 9:38 a.m. that he found skeletal remains on his property.

Deputies responded to the scene where they found a human skull in an area where brush was being cleared by the resident.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating the cause of death, how long the skull has been there and who it belongs to.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Scott Tennant at (541)-967-3950.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

