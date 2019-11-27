The human species will likely destroy itself long before the sun kills everyone on Earth, a Harvard scientists says

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Follow/Shutterstock





Astronomers are certain that, billions of years in the future, the sun will incinerate Earth's oceans, effectively killing all life.

The best solution to that imminent demise, according to a recent Scientific American blog post by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, is to relocate humanity to other parts of the universe.

Rather than just settle existing planets, Loeb suggests our species build a mobile "major upgrade to the International Space Station" capable of moving through space and seeding other worlds with our genetic material.

But, Loeb warns that humanity will likely bring about its own demise "as a result of self-inflicted wounds long before the sun will pose its predictable threat."

One day, billions of years in the future, the sun will destroy our planet.

As the star runs out of hydrogen and helium atoms to burn in its core, it glows brighter and brighter. Eventually, the sun will bombard Earth with enough high-energy light to incinerate the world's oceans, melt the polar ice caps, and strip our atmosphere of all moisture — effectively killing all life.

But don't fret. We'll likely all be dead by then anyway.

A BBC reporter recently asked Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb what a possible solution to humanity's imminent demise might be.

Loeb outlined his response in a recent Scientific American blog post, where he stated how imperative it is for our species to relocate to other parts of the universe that are less close to our sun's vacillating brightness.

The astronomer doesn't want us to remain shackled to existing planets and moons, either — he said it'd be best if humanity could "manufacture a gigantic structure that will be able [to maneuver] the optimal orbital distance at any given time" from the sun's deadly energy.

Once we successfully colonize both nearby and interstellar space, Loeb added, we can make genetically identical copies of ourselves and "the flora and fauna we hold dear" to seed other planets with life.

That being said, Loeb ended his blog post on a depressing note. In his opinion, humanity will wipe itself out long before the sun might.

How to ensure the (semi)-longevity of our species

Loeb, who is the chair of Harvard University's astronomy department, wrote that humanity needs to "contemplate space travel out of the solar system."

In order to do so, he added, we need to build "an artificial world" capable of bouncing between stars and their neighboring, potentially habitable planets. This industrial spacecraft and human habitat would "represent a very major upgrade to the International Space Station (ISS)," he said.

Once our means of traveling to other planets and moons in the universe is secured, humanity needs to focus on duplicating itself, and other existing species, before we all get annihilated.

"The longer-term solution to our existential threats is not to keep all of our eggs in one basket," Loeb wrote. To him, that means making genetically identical copies of ourselves, plants, and animals, and spreading those copies to other stars.

Obviously, the astronomer pointed out, that future solution won't do much for preserving people alive on Earth today. But to Loeb, its more important to ensure the longevity of our species as a whole rather than protecting "our own skin."

Planning for a future that might not happen

All of his ideas aside, Loeb isn't that sure that humanity will be around to experience its demise at the hands of a brightening, expanding sun.

"I am inclined to believe that our civilization will disappear as a result of self-inflicted wounds long before the sun will pose its predictable threat," he wrote. "Why do I believe that? Because the dead silence we hear so far from the numerous habitable exoplanets we've discovered may indicate that advanced civilizations have much shorter lives than their host stars."

Loeb is confident that extra-terrestrial life exists, or existed, in the universe. He is in part famous for the idea that the first interstellar object to pass through our solar system — a rock named "Oumuamua" — was an advanced alien spaceship scouting Earth and nearby planets for life. That hypothesis has since been dismissed by multiple astronomers.