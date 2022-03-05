Human trafficker handed 18-year prison sentence

Mar. 5—LIMA — There was little suspense when Susan Walendzik walked into an Allen County courtroom Friday to be sentenced on human trafficking charges. Based on her plea to the charges last month and a joint recommendation between attorneys for a stated sentence, Judge Jeffrey Reed had little discretion in crafting a sentence for the Bluffton woman. She knew an 18-year prison sentence hung in the balance.

Getting to that point has proven a little more problematic than originally believed.

Walendzik, 43, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to two counts of trafficking in people, both felonies of the first degree, in exchange for the state's dismissal of 14 related counts. As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Walendzik agreed to the 18-year prison sentence and also agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Grant Rose.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said during a sentencing hearing for Walendzik on Friday that a closer look at Ohio law revealed he would be required to sentence the Bluffton woman to a minimum of 20 years in prison on the two human trafficking counts.

Special Prosecutor Jennifer Rausch, assistant attorney general for the state of Ohio and legal director for the attorney general's Human Trafficking Initiative, said it would be unfair to punish Walendzik for the error of attorneys and the court. Rausch said the woman held up her end of the plea bargain.

Reed said the requested number of years could be reached if the woman pleaded guilty to a count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity that had previously been dismissed by the prosecutor. Walendzik agreed and the judge sentenced her to 15 years on each of the human trafficking counts, to be served concurrently, and three years on the pattern of corrupt activity charge for a total of 18 years behind bars.

Walendzik and Rose, 58, were each indicted in January 2021 on single counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, first-degree felonies; 13 counts of trafficking in people/commercial sex acts, also first-degree felonies; and one count of promoting prostitution, fourth-degree felonies.

Rose took his case to trial and was convicted by a jury last month. He was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

The victim is the case, now 19 years old, was underage when she was offered in sex-for-hire incidents orchestrated by Walendzik and Rose that prosecutors said took place between 2014 and 2021.

The girl testified she was just 11 years old when her sexual services were first offered to men, oftentimes drug dealers, in exchange for money and "dope" to fuel the drug habits of Rose and Walendzik.

