Human trafficking added to list of charges for Ames nurse practitioner, business owner

Carl Markley, a nurse practitioner and one of the owners of an indoor golf business in Ames, was arrested on additional charges Monday.

Ames police originally arrested Markley, 44, on Friday following an "extensive investigation" into allegations that Markley sexually abused a child, according to a news release. He was charged then with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony.

Markley is a registered nurse practitioner in Ames and also is one of the owners of indoor recreation businesses Inside Golf and Perfect Games.

Markley was charged Monday with the following, according to a news release from Ames police:

Human trafficking, a Class D felony

Pimping, a Class D felony

Prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor

A criminal complaint says investigators uncovered several electronic devices, including a hidden camera clock and pen, while searching Markley's home and business. The devices allegedly had pornographic content, including images of "individuals taken by covert means in Markley's clinic."

The complaint alleges Markley took photos during a physical examination he conducted on a minor. Markley allegedly told the minor the examination was needed to be offered a job at his business, according to the complaint.

Markley posted bond on Monday.

Carl Markley provided athletic physicals for students in Ames school district

According to an email sent to parents from Julious Lawson, superintendent of the Ames Community School District, Markley played a role in the yearly middle school and high school athletic physicals. The district is encouraging parents to speak to their children who may have had a physical exam from Markley as early as 2014.

"As a school district, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we would never knowingly put them in harm's way," Lawson said in a statement. "We are taking this matter extremely seriously and will cooperate fully with the Ames Police Department."

WHO-13 reported Markley also has performed sports physicals for the Gilbert Community School District since 2017. The superintendent has asked parents to speak with their children about the case.

Ames police had received a tip "from a concerned citizen regarding potential child sexual abuse," which prompted the investigation, according to the release. They ask for anyone with information on Markley or the case to call Sgt. Blake Marshall at 515-239-5230 or Detective Brook McPherson at 515-239-5313. Information can also be brought forward through the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.

