Human trafficking is Aiken issue that needs awareness, advocates say

Jan. 18—Human trafficking is not just happening nationally or internationally, but something that takes place in Aiken.

Crystal Ratliff, the dean of Student Services and Retention at Aiken Technical College spoke Wednesday during a lecture held at the collegeas part of National Human Trafficking Awareness month. It covered several examples of human trafficking including forced labor, how to recognize it through daily interactions with people and how to report a case of human trafficking.

Ratliff said human trafficking affects everyone and includes women, men, old and young and all religions and ethnicities.

There are three types of human trafficking, sex, labor and domestic servitude . According to 2021 data from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, 236 cases of human trafficking were reported to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

"It is important for us to be aware of those issues, not on the national or international levels, but what affects our people here," she said.

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex acts from an individual. Traffickers can use violence, manipulation and false promises of well-paying jobs and romantic relationships, according to the Department of Homeland Security website.

Sex trafficking is when someone is coerced into performing sexual acts, according to S.C. Attorney General's website.

Ratliff said she wanted to hold a lecture on the college campus as a way to raise awareness about the issue as some people might not be aware of what is going on.

"I take this very personally, to do the best I can to bring awareness," Ratliff said.

April Jordan, director of outreach at the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, said the center which serves victims of domestic violence also serves sex trafficking victims.

Jordan discussed sex trafficking, and focused on what resources are available for victims of sexual violence. When a victim is under 18, they are referred to the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, she said.

Story continues

"I think it is important for college students to know they are also at risk of becoming victims," said Crystal Edwards, wellness and accessibility manager at Aiken Tech.

"I do want (students) to become advocates in the role of human trafficking and step in to try to prevent it from happening to them and others around them.

Anyone who would like to make a report or needs assistance can go to National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.