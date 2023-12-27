Human trafficking is 'hidden in plain sight,' and it's closer than you might think

Human trafficking can hit uncomfortably close to home, not just in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County area but within your own family.

"Familial trafficking is one of the fastest growing forms of trafficking in the Escambia and Santa Rosa area," said Angie Ishee, executive director of nonprofit Magdalene's Inc. "About 60% of familial trafficking cases are by the mother as the perpetrator."

The News Journal recently reported on the arrest of Alabama woman Melissa Martinez-Ordonez, who authorities allege had been sex trafficking her daughter in Pensacola. Martinez-Ordonez's case is still pending in court.

Pensacola trafficking: Pensacola massage parlor operator pleads guilty to human trafficking charges

Ishee and her nonprofit are using their pull in the community, as well as skilled survivors, to bring awareness to the problem of sex trafficking in the area, which Ishee says is trending toward the No. 1 organized crime in the nation.

"It's hidden in plain sight," Ishee told the News Journal. "This may be a child going to school every day, (and) by all appearances appears to be mainstream.

"Maybe she has some home problems, doesn't have an ideal family situation, but other than that you might not know what's happening when she gets home," she added.

The warning signs of trafficking can vary drastically from victim to victim, which is why Magdalene's, other nonprofits and even state agencies urge extensive training to fight human trafficking.

Ishee said Magdalene's is part of the "100% Club" started by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in 2022. The campaign is meant to recognize Florida businesses that pledge to train 100% of their staff on how to spot and report human trafficking incidents.

According to Moody, traffickers are "constantly looking for new angles and tactics to exploit victims and advance their illicit trade."

Just how hard is it to identify a trafficking victim? Ishee told a story about one survivor whose abuse began at the age of 12, and each day her trafficker would walk her to the bus stop and would be waiting when the bus returned at the end of the day.

"She was taken to a motel room where men would come in and out all night, and then she'd go to school the next day," Ishee said. "She says that not one time did anyone in authority in her school ask her what was going on, and she displayed signs (like) trying to stay in detention later."

That's one of the many reasons Magdalene's Inc. invests the time it does into their work. The nonprofit has its own gift shop called "Magdalene's Gifts and Gatherings" just off Gulf Breeze Highway.

What's so special about the shop? First, there's the giant sign pointing toward the highway with the words "End Human Trafficking One Gift at a Time" scrawled under the name.

Magdalene’s Gift’s and Gatherings gift shop hosts an open house in Gulf Breeze on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Proceeds from the shop are used to bring awareness about the issue of sex trafficking in the area and to provide services for survivors.

Residents familiar with the area can appreciate the stark contrast of what that sign once stood for, since the building used to be home to All Day Walk-In Massage, an illicit massage parlor that closed after its owner was arrested and pleaded guilty to federal human trafficking charges.

All of the goods sold in the store are made by human trafficking survivors around the country. Whether it's earrings or pottery, anyone can find something creative in their shop, and the proceeds are used to help survivors and create awareness campaigns.

"(People) see the sign, and it has served as an invitation for people to seek help," Ishee said. "We help bring awareness to the community, to parents, to educators, to business owners."

Magdalene's gift shop is also a brick and mortar hub for survivors to find the best services for their situation, whether it be housing, careers or addiction help, and Ishee says they partner with numerous agencies to ensure they can provide the maximum awareness and maximum aid to anyone who walks into the shop.

"This is not something we can say, 'It won't happen to me. It won't happen to my kid,'" Ishee said. "They're finding ways to get to our kids."

If you or someone you know may be a victim of trafficking, report human trafficking to law enforcement by calling 1-855-FLA-SAFE or seek help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. If you're in immediate danger, call 911.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Human trafficking in Escambia Santa Rosa county is hidden