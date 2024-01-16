Human trafficking operation finds 4 potential victims, makes 16 arrests in Stark, Summit

State and local law enforcement agencies targeted human trafficking in a joint operation in Stark and Summit counties on Thursday, identifying four potential victims and making 16 arrests.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force, Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department conducted the operation.

It lasted for eight hours in Green and in Jackson Township. Law enforcement announced the operation Tuesday.

Four potential human trafficking victims were found. Four people were arrested for promoting prostitution and 12 were arrested for engaging in solicitation.

All cases are still under investigation and charges are pending.

As part of the operation, victim advocates from Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center were available to provide services to those in need. Medical services were also provided.

“Our goal every day is to save lives, which is why we conduct operations like this that provides us the opportunity to remove victims from traffickers,” Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones said in a prepared statement. “Through these collaborations, we can collectively focus on our shared mission to stop human traffickers, educate Ohioans and provide safe refuge for victims.”

If you see potential human trafficking taking place, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center at 888-373-7888, text HELP to BEFREE (233733) or call the patrol at #677.

