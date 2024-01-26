Human trafficking sting nets charges against five in Illinois, including Centralia man

An anti-human trafficking operation by Illinois State Police resulted in the arrests for five men.

The operation was based out of Effingham and, according to a state police release, was focused on identifying predators.

The operation resulted in the following charges:

Daniel A. Bennett, 38, of Bethany, Illinois, was charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Traveling to Meet a Child, Solicitation to Meet a Child;

Justin P. Covey, 32, of Irvine, Kentucky, was charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act;

Scott A. Grote, 38, of Centralia, was charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act;

David L. Hackett, 71, of Tuscola, was charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act; and

Thad D. White, 50, of Cowden, was charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act.

Also participating in the operation were the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Effingham Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations. The Effingham County States Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation, according to the release.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373- 7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov.