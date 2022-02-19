🌱 Human Trafficking Sting + Woman Hit & Killed By Phoenix Train

Hello again, Phoenix! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Phoenix Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Phoenix Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Phoenix long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Nice with plenty of sun. High: 80 Low: 48.

Shoutout to our premier local sponsor:

Banner Health makes health care easier in Phoenix by allowing you to find a doctor online from the comfort of home. Ready to connect with a medical professional? Book an appointment with a Banner Health doctor today!

Want to see your business featured in this spot? Click here to apply.

Here are the top three stories in Phoenix today:

More than 100 individuals have been arrested in an ongoing Phoenix human trafficking sting that took place over three days in January and three days in February, according to police. As of Friday, 118 prostitution-related arrests have been made over the last few weeks by Phoenix Police and several partner agencies, including the FBI. Accusations include prostitution, luring, pandering, escort service violations, and warrants. The agencies involved in the sting also offered services to dozens of individuals in an effort to help them get out of prostitution. (Phoenix Patch) A 34-year-old woman has died after being struck by a train near 2700 West Thomas Road on Thursday evening. Authorities say Ciara Chacon was walking near the train tracks when she became distracted by a fight taking place nearby. At that point, she stepped back onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train. Chacon reportedly died at the scene, and an investigation is currently ongoing. (Phoenix Patch) Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Sarika Desai, CEO of Arizona Heart 360, runs one of the few clinics in the country that specializes in treating long-haul COVID-19. Two years into the pandemic, Dr. Desai has treated around 500 "long hauler" patients, and many of their symptoms are heart-related. "During the time of the infection, [a person] can develop a really out-of-whack autonomic response, so ... if they stand for long periods of time their heart rate gets elevated, if they try to walk up a flight of steps they're out of breath, [or] they have fatigue," she said.(12news.com KPNX)

Story continues

Today in Phoenix:

From my notebook:

The Phoenix Police Department welcomed 1 6 proud recruits who just graduated from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy and started their journeys as Phoenix Police officers. (Facebook)

Looking for a new job? City of Phoenix Water Services Department has over 30 job openings for utility technician trainees . If you are interested in the position, you must apply with the City at this link by Feb. 21. (Facebook)

The City of Phoenix Public Works Department reminded residents that trash pick-up services will not be impacted by the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 21. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Job listings:

Loving the Phoenix Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

You're all caught up for today. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Phoenix Patch