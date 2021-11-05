Human trafficking task force nets four arrests

Nov. 5—A joint task force human trafficking operation Thursday put four Meridian residents behind bars.

Susannah Williams, Director of Digital Communication for the Mississippi Attorney General's Office said via email officers from the Attorney General's office, Bureau of Narcotics, Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office took part in Thursday's task force action.

"We encountered eight potential victims, all of whom were offered assistance," she said.

The operation resulted in four arrests, Williams said. The suspects' charges include promoting prostitution, statutory rape, human trafficking and felony drug possession.

"These are ongoing investigations and those charged are in the custody of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office," Williams said.