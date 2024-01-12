Human trafficking taskforce arrests over a dozen individuals during undercover operation

The Capital City Human Trafficking Taskforce arrested 16 people since the investigative crew formed two months ago.

The taskforce launched two undercover operations : Operation Firewall, which targeted individuals engaging in internet crimes against children, and Operation Grinch, which targeted prostitution and human trafficking. Each investigation yielded eight arrests so far.

"After only two months — this is the tip of the iceberg," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeill said. The crimes are "insidious," he added, and they are negatively impacting the community.

Leaders from the taskforce announced the operations' success Thursday afternoon, which the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recognizes as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Investigators involved in Operation Firewall posed as children on the internet and engaged in over 100 conversations, LCSO Sgt. Tyler Epstein said. Of those conversations, 75 were flagged when individuals continued to talk with the undercover agents after learning they were supposedly minors.

Operation Grinch was a "John operation," LCSO Sgt. Shade McMillian said. The goal of these types of operations is to identify and arrest people engaged in sexual exploitation, he said, and the only way to find those people seeking illegal services is to pose as someone who is selling themselves.

Tackling this issue is important because "these types of crimes only filter down to other types of crimes in our community," McMillian said.

The taskforce is comprised of nine different agencies — the Department of Homeland Security, United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida, Florida State Attorney's Office for the Second Judicial Circuit, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tallahassee Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Internal Revenue Service and United States Marshals Service.

It launched in November 2023, dedicating its mission to addressing human trafficking in the capital city and county.

"Collaboration is something we owe to the community and to the crime victims," Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. "This community is stronger and better when we all work together."

Operation Firewall arrest roll call

Jason Wilson — traveling to meet minor, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Gary Jackson — traveling to meet minor, transmission of material harmful to minor and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Michael George Jr. — transmission of material harmful to minor and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Rene Ulloa Casco — traveling to meet minor, transmission of material harmful to minor and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Gerald McBride — online solicitation of a minor and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

DeAndrew Lovett — traveling to meet minor, transmission of material harmful to minor and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Ocie Jenkins — attempted human trafficking and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony

Shawn Burge — coercion and enticement of minor to engage in any sexual activity and distribution of child pornography

As part of Operation Grinch, eight other people face misdemeanor charges of solicitation for prostitution and entering a building for the purpose of prostitution. The Democrat does not typically name those charged with misdemeanors.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Human trafficking taskforce arrests 16 people during investigation