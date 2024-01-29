Human trafficking trial set to start for pair accused of running sex party in Auburn

Courtney C. Nicholopoulos and Jon A. Lowell appear at their 2016 arraignment in Worcester Superior Court.

WORCESTER – Two Hubbardston residents accused of running a sex party at an Auburn hotel in 2015 are set to appear Thursday in Worcester Superior Court for a pretrial conference on charges of recruiting and luring seven women to engage in sex acts for false promises of large payments.

The two, 54-year-old Jon A. Lowell and 49-year-old Courtney C. Nicholopoulos, are facing charges including human trafficking for sexual servitude.

Lowell and Nicholopoulos were arrested in July 2015 when police broke up what they said was a sex party at the Holiday Inn Express in Auburn. They were arraigned in June 2016 on human trafficking and conspiracy charges arising from criminal conduct allegedly committed in Worcester and Middlesex counties.

Prosecutors allege that Lowell and Nicholopoulos worked together to recruit women through online advertisements to take part in sexual activity for a fee at hotels.

They allegedly advertised the events as "swingers'" or "gangbang" parties and promised women payments ranging from $5,000 to $12,000 to engage in sex acts with multiple men. It is further alleged that men were charged an entrance fee to the parties and that Lowell and Nicholopoulos kept all the proceeds for themselves without paying the women the money they were promised.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General said some of the women were facing financial difficulties that made them particularly vulnerable.

Lowell is also accused of buying sex from several of the women before the events and not paying them.

Lowell, represented by lawyer David R. Yannetti, faces two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, two counts of conspiracy and three counts of sexual conduct for a fee. Nicholopoulos, who is represented by lawyer Steven W. Panagiotes, faces two counts each of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and conspiracy.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Human trafficking trial set to start in Auburn sex party case