Human trafficking victim awarded $157,500 restitution

Sep. 30—A judge has ordered a payment of $157,500 in restitution to a victim of human trafficking stemming from a 2013 case in which a man was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The restitution is intended to compensate the unidentified victim for forced labor, future medical treatment, lost wages and other harms she suffered, Attorney General Hector Balderas' office said this week in a written statement.

"Traffickers should not profit from their exploitation of the most vulnerable, and this restitution award represents to survivors everywhere that we will fight for survivors of this horrific crime," Balderas said in the statement.

A 2nd Judicial District Court convicted Wallace Carson, 56, in 2015 of eight felony counts, including kidnapping, human trafficking, promoting prostitution, accepting earnings of a prostitute, and other charges, court records show.

A judge sentenced Carson in May to 48 1/2 years in prison after the state Court of Appeals partially modified the original sentence.

Second Judicial District Judge Britt Baca-Miller last week ordered the restitution paid from Carson's prison fund as he serves his sentence, according to the statement.

Carson was charged with human trafficking in 2013 for recruiting and confining a child for the purpose of engaging in commercial sexual activity, according to court records.