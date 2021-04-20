Humana health plan overcharged Medicare by nearly $200 million, federal audit finds

1 / 2

Humana health plan overcharged Medicare by nearly $200 million, federal audit finds

Fred Schulte
·7 min read

A Humana Inc. health plan for seniors in Florida improperly collected nearly $200 million in 2015 by overstating how sick some patients were, according to a new federal audit, which seeks to claw back the money.

The Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General’s recommendation to repay, if finalized, would be “by far the largest” audit penalty ever imposed on a Medicare Advantage company, said Christopher Bresette, an HHS assistant regional inspector general.

“This [money] needs to come back to the federal government,” he said in an interview.

Humana sharply disputed the findings of the audit, which was set for public release Tuesday. A spokesperson for the company said Humana will work with Medicare officials “to resolve this review,” and noted the recommendations “do not represent final determinations, and Humana will have the right to appeal.”

Medicare Advantage, a fast-growing private alternative to original Medicare, has enrolled more than 26 million people, according to America’s Health Insurance Plans, an industry trade group. Humana, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the largest of these insurers, with about 4 million members.

Humana covers thousands in Miami-Dade, Broward

Humana is especially popular in South Florida.

Federal enrollment data for April shows that Humana and its subsidiaries, including CarePlus Health Plans, cover more than 170,000 seniors with Medicare Advantage plans in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — more than any other insurer in South Florida.

As of April, Humana and its subsidiaries reported about 92,000 people enrolled in Broward and nearly 80,000 in Miami-Dade.

More than 40% of the estimated 4.6 million Floridians with Medicare in 2020 received their coverage through a private insurer under the Medicare Advantage program, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health policy think tank.

While popular with seniors, Medicare Advantage has been the target of multiple government investigations, Department of Justice and whistle-blower lawsuits and Medicare audits that concluded some plans boosted their government payments by exaggerating the severity of illnesses they treated. One 2020 report estimated improper payments to the plans topped $16 billion the previous year.

But efforts to recover even a tiny fraction of the overpayments in past years have stalled amid intense industry opposition to the government’s audit methods.

Now the OIG is rolling out a series of audits that could for the first time put health plans on the hook for refunding tens of millions of dollars or more to Medicare. The OIG is planning to release five to seven similar audits within the next year or two, officials said.

The Humana audit, conducted from February 2017 to August 2020, tied overpayments to medical conditions that pay health plans extra because they are costly to treat, such as some cancers or diabetes with serious medical complications.

Auditors examined a random sample of 200 patients’ medical charts to make sure that the patients had the diseases the health plans were paid to treat, or that the conditions were as severe as the health plan claimed.

For instance, Medicare paid $244 a month, or $2,928 for the year, for one patient said to be suffering from serious complications of diabetes. But medical records Humana supplied failed to confirm that diagnosis, meaning the health plan should have received $163 less per month for the patient’s care, or $1,956 for the year, according to the audit.

Similarly, Medicare paid $4,380 too much in 2015 for treatment of a patient whose throat cancer had been resolved, according to the audit. In other cases, however, auditors said Medicare underpaid Humana by thousands of dollars because the plan submitted incorrect billing codes.

In the end, auditors said Medicare overpaid Humana by $249,279 for the 200 patients whose medical charts were closely examined in the sample. Auditors used a technique called extrapolation to estimate the prevalence of such billing errors across the health plan.

Nearly $200 million in overpayments to Humana, audit finds

“As a result, we estimated that Humana received at least $197.7 million in net overpayments for 2015,” the audit states, adding that Humana’s policies to prevent these errors “were not always effective” and need improvement.

The OIG notified Humana of its findings in September 2020, according to the audit. A final decision on collecting the money rests with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, which runs Medicare Advantage. Under federal law, the OIG is responsible for identifying waste and mismanagement in federal health care programs but can only recommend repayment. CMS had no comment.

Though controversial, extrapolation is commonly used in medical fraud investigations — except for investigations into Medicare Advantage. Since 2007, the industry has criticized the extrapolation method and, as a result, largely avoided accountability for pervasive billing errors.

Industry protests aside, OIG officials say they are confident their enhanced audit tools will withstand scrutiny. “I believe what we have here is solid,” OIG official Bresette said.

Michael Geruso, an associate professor of economics at the University of Texas-Austin, who has researched Medicare Advantage, said extrapolation “makes perfect sense,” so long as it is based on a random sample.

“It seems like this is a healthy step forward by the OIG to protect the U.S. taxpayer,” he said.

The OIG used the extrapolation technique for the first time in a February audit of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan that uncovered $14.5 million in overpayments for 2015 and 2016. In response, Blue Cross said it would take steps to ferret out payment mistakes from other years and refund $14.5 million. Blue Cross spokesperson Helen Stojic said that process “is still pending.”

Humana contesting the audit

But Humana, with a lot more money on the line, is fighting back. Humana “takes great pride in what the company believes to be its industry-leading approach” to ensuring proper billing, Sean O’Reilly, a company vice president, wrote in a December 2019 letter to the OIG that blasted the audit.

O’Reilly wrote that Humana “has never received feedback from CMS that its program is deficient in any respect.”

The nine-page letter argues that the audit “reflects misunderstandings related to certain statistical and actuarial principles, and legal and regulatory requirements.” Requiring Humana to repay the money “would represent a serious departure from the statutory requirements underlying the [Medicare Advantage] payment model,” the company said.

Humana did persuade the OIG to shave off about $65 million from its initial estimate of the overpayment. In 2015, Medicare paid the plan about $5.6 billion to treat about 485,000 members, mostly in South Florida.

Humana is not alone in disapproving of the audits.

AHIP, the industry trade group, has long opposed extrapolation of payment errors, and in 2019 called a CMS proposal to start doing it “fatally flawed.” The group did not respond to requests for comment.

Healthcare industry consultant Richard Lieberman said insurers remain “vehemently opposed” and will likely head to court to try to sidestep any multimillion-dollar penalties.

Lieberman noted that CMS has “waffled” in deciding how to protect tax dollars as Medicare Advantage plans have grown rapidly and cost taxpayers more than $200 billion a year. CMS says it has yet to complete its own audits dating to 2011, which are years overdue.

The dispute has been largely invisible to patients, who are not directly affected by overpayments to the plans. Many seniors sign up because Medicare Advantage offers benefits not included in original Medicare and may cost them less out-of-pocket, though it restricts their choice of doctors.

But some critics argue that inaccurate medical files pose a risk of improper treatment. Dr. Mario Baez, a Florida physician and whistleblower, said seniors can be “placed in harm’s way due to false information in their medical records.”

Miami Herald Staff Writer Daniel Chang contributed to this report. Fred Schulte: fschulte@kff.org, @fredschulte

Kaiser Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a nonprofit organization providing information on health issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Bayern on verge of ninth straight Bundesliga title with 10 point lead

    Bayern Munich can be crowned Bundesliga champions this weekend after taking a 10 point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

  • Jason Day on bubble for US Open exemption with month left

    Rickie Fowler was eligible to play in every major dating to the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews, a streak that ended at the Masters when he fell out of the top 50 in the world. Jason Day could be next in line for major streaks being in jeopardy. Day has a lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship, which is May 20-23 at Kiawah Island, from his 2015 victory at Whistling Straits.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him in the killing of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

  • Top nuclear commander says he will push to put bombers back on alert if US gets rid of its ICBMs

    The STRATCOM commander says he needs a modern nuclear force because he cannot deter "leftovers of the Cold War" forever.

  • 'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

    "Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

  • Rihanna Buys Beverly Hills Mansion Next Door for $10 Million

    The singer reportedly bought the place beside it three months earlier for $13.8 million

  • Zooming along: Browns, Stefanski begin workouts apart

    Kevin Stefanski isn't necessarily proud that he and his coaching staff have become proficient at working virtually. The Browns had their second day of remote meetings Tuesday after Cleveland's players — along with more than a dozen teams across the NFL — decided to skip any voluntary in-person workouts for the time being because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanski managed to maneuver around all kinds of obstacles in his first season with Cleveland.

  • Sheriff: Woman purposely drove into teens playing basketball

    A white North Carolina woman was charged with driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them. A Pitt County Sheriff's Office news release said deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a child intentionally hit by a car in Greenville. The news release said that Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville, had been driving around and threatening the three teens by waving a knife and cursing.

  • State Department to issue 'Do Not Travel' advisories for 80 percent of countries

    The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to pose an "unprecedented risk" to travelers, the State Department said Monday, and travel advisories are being updated to "outline current issues affecting travelers' health." The changes "better reflect" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel health notices, the State Department said, and will "result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide." The advisories also take into account "logistical factors," the State Department said, like "in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens." Level 4 is the highest travel advisory level, and there are now about three dozen countries with this designation, CNN reports. The CDC is recommending that people delay international travel until they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that even those who have been inoculated "are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants." More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingBad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

  • Super League in super trouble as Manchester City confirms withdrawal

    The European Super League is on the brink before it even manages to launch.The state of play: Manchester City confirmed Tuesday it has "formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League. Chelsea is also reportedly preparing to exit just two days after the league announced its formation, ESPN notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The league has been met with withering backlash.Roughly 1,000 Chelsea fans protested their club's inclusion ahead of today's Premier League game against Brighton.When news broke of Chelsea's exit from the league, the fans jubilantly cheered, "We saved football!"Between the lines: Players on the member clubs didn't know they'd be in the league before it was announced."I can only say my personal opinion: I don't like it," said Liverpool's James Milner yesterday. "Hopefully it doesn't happen."The bottom line: The league keeps the unfairness of the U.S. system, Axios' Felix Salmon wrote this morning, and takes away the elements that help to even things out.Soccer has seen no shortage of greedy owners buying trophies, but it's never been as brazen as this.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

    A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday, next to her sleeping child, inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.

  • 'This means everything': Minneapolis joyfully chants George Floyd's name after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

    Horns began blaring across the city as the crowd gleefully chanted George Floyd‘s name, no longer an angry cry, but one of happiness.

  • Covid in the US isn’t over – hospitalisations increase again as new cases stay above 60k

    Impressive vaccine rollout and eased restrictions create false impression pandemic is beaten

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Where’s the refund for my upgrade on Cathay Pacific?

    Q: I recently requested a refund from Overseas Adventure Travel for an air ticket I purchased through them for a Cathay Pacific flight. I had booked a round-trip premium economy ticket from San Francisco to Hong Kong. A representative from OAT air department recommended this upgrade to premium economy because Cathay Pacific had a special rate. I paid OAT an extra $1,300 for this upgrade.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • George Floyd: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder

    Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of African-American George Floyd for over nine minutes last May.

  • Kim Kardashian celebrates in Miami as curfew is lifted, despite pandemic raging on

    Mom’s night out, pandemic style.

  • 1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines

    An approaching powerful typhoon has left at least one person dead, another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in the eastern and central Philippines, although the unusual summer storm is not expected to blow into land, officials said Monday. Typhoon Surigae was about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). It is forecast to slowly move northwestward and then veer eastward away from the northern Philippines around Thursday.

  • Are COVID Vaccine Side Effects a Good Sign?

    Photo: GettyIf someone gets a headache or feels a bit under the weather after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s become common to hear them say something like “Oh, it just means my immune system is really working hard.” On the flip side, when people don’t notice any side effects, they sometimes worry the shot isn’t doing its job or their immune system isn’t reacting at all.Is there any link between what you can notice after a vaccine and what’s happening on the cellular level inside your body? Robert Finberg is a physician who specializes in infectious diseases and immunology at the Medical School at the University of Massachusetts. He explains how this perception doesn’t match the reality of how vaccines work.What does your body do when you get a vaccine?Your immune system responds to the foreign molecules that make up any vaccine via two different systems.The initial response is due to what’s called the innate immune response. This system is activated as soon as your cells notice you’ve been exposed to any foreign material, from a splinter to a virus. Its goal is to eliminate the invader. White blood cells called neutrophils and macrophages travel to the intruder and work to destroy it.This first line of defense is relatively short-lived, lasting hours or days.The second line of defense takes days to weeks to get up and running. This is the long-lasting adaptive immune response. It relies on your immune system’s T and B cells that learn to recognize particular invaders, such as a protein from the coronavirus. If the invader is encountered again, months or even years in the future, it’s these immune cells that will recognize the old enemy and start generating the antibodies that will take it down.In the case of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, it takes approximately two weeks to develop the adaptive response that brings long-lasting protection against the virus.Be Very, Very Skeptical of These ‘Bad News’ Vaccine ReportsWhen you get the vaccine shot, what you’re noticing in the first day or two is part of the innate immune response: your body’s inflammatory reaction, aimed at quickly clearing the foreign molecules that breached your body’s perimeter.It varies from person to person, but how dramatic the initial response is does not necessarily relate to the long-term response. In the case of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, well over 90 percent of people immunized developed the protective adaptive immune response while fewer than 50 percent developed any side effects, and most were mild.You may never know how strongly your body’s adaptive immune response is gearing up.The bottom line is you can’t gauge how well the vaccine is working within your body based on what you can detect from the outside. Different people do mount stronger or weaker immune responses to a vaccine, but post-shot side effects won’t tell you which you are. It’s the second, adaptive immune response that helps your body gain vaccine immunity, not the inflammatory response that triggers those early aches and pains.What are side effects, anyway?Side effects are normal responses to the injection of a foreign substance. They include things like fever, muscle pain and discomfort at the injection site, and are mediated by the innate immune response.Neutrophils or macrophages in your body notice the vaccine molecules and produce cytokines—molecular signals that cause fever, chills, fatigue and muscle pain. Doctors expect this cytokine reaction to happen any time a foreign substance is injected into the body.In studies where neither recipients nor researchers knew which individuals were getting the mRNA vaccine or a placebo, approximately half of people aged 16 to 55 who received a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed a headache after the second dose. This reaction may relate to the vaccine—but a quarter of people who received just a placebo also developed a headache. So in the case of very common symptoms, it can be quite difficult to attribute them to the vaccine with any certainty.Researchers anticipate some reports of side effects. Adverse events, on the other hand, are things that physicians do not expect to happen as a result of the vaccine. They would include organ failure or serious damage to any part of the body.The blood clots that triggered the U.S. to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are a very rare event, apparently happening with one-in-a-million frequency. Whether they are definitely caused by the vaccine is still under investigation—but if scientists conclude they are, blood clots would be an extremely rare side effect.What component in the shot causes side effects?The only “active ingredient” in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is the mRNA instructions that tell the recipient’s cells to build a viral protein. But the shots have other components that help the mRNA travel inside your body.To get the vaccine’s mRNA into the vaccinated person’s cells where it can do its job, it must evade enzymes in the body that would naturally destroy it. Researchers protected the mRNA in the vaccine by wrapping it in a bubble of lipids that help it avoid destruction. Other ingredients in the shots—like polyethylene glycol, which is part of this lipid envelope—could cause allergic responses.If I feel sick after my shot, does that signal strong immunity?Scientists haven’t identified any relationship between the initial inflammatory reaction and the long-term response that leads to protection. There’s no scientific proof that someone with more obvious side effects from the vaccine is then better protected from COVID-19. And there’s no reason that having an exaggerated innate response would make your adaptive response any better.Both the authorized mRNA vaccines provided protective immunity to over 90 percent of recipients, but fewer than 50 percent reported any reaction to the vaccine and far fewer had severe reactions.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.