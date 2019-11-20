Humana (HUM) to Boost Medicare Advantage Network in Hawaii

Humana Inc. HUM has entered into a partnership with Hawaii Senior Medical Group to provide coordinated and enriched experience for Medicare Advantage members in Hawaii. With this value-based deal, patients would now be able to achieve better health outcomes.



Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan members in Honolulu County will be facilitated with in-network access to Hawaii Senior Medical Group’s physicians effective Jan 1, 2020. This deal enhances the existing national relationship that Humana shares with Seoul Medical Group (SMG), which includes California, Washington, Georgia and New Jersey. Hawaii Senior Medical Group is SMG’s local division that caters to Honolulu with more than 95 community primary care physicians.



This agreement complements Humana’s focus on providing value-based care to its members. The company is committed to offer care involving more time with health professionals, personalized care, access to proactive health screenings and programs, etc.



Members can expect doctors specialized in caring for Medicare members, coordination with specialists, walk-in appointments and much more with Hawaii SMG. Hawaii Senior Medical Group’s physicians will also gain traction from this alliance as they can access Humana’s tools and resources, which would help optimizing the time physicians spend with members covered under Humana Medicare Advantage.



Humana expects to boost patient outcomes through customized care for individuals with this tie-up. The company has a growing value-based care presence and has been making efforts to enhance the same.



Recently, it announced the upgrade of health plan choices for its Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by adding numerous counties to its network. Humana has also been chosen as one of the health plans to provide Florida’s Medicare retirees with Medicare coverage effective Jan 1, 2020. We expect the company’s Medicare business to continue performing well and keep contributing to its top line.



As of Sep 30, 2019, it had more than 2.3 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members.



