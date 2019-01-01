Is Humana (HUM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Humana (HUM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HUM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Humana is one of 842 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HUM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM's full-year earnings has moved 1.80% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HUM has moved about 15.48% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Humana is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HUM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HUM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



