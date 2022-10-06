Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insiders sold US$9.3m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Humana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Bruce Broussard, for US$4.0m worth of shares, at about US$457 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$505. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Bruce Broussard's holding.

Insiders in Humana didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Humana Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Humana shares. Specifically, Chief Legal Officer Joseph Ventura ditched US$621k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Humana

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Humana insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Humana Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Humana stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Humana is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Humana.

