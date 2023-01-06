Is Humana (NYSE:HUM) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Humana's Debt?

As you can see below, Humana had US$10.8b of debt at September 2022, down from US$12.5b a year prior. However, it does have US$26.7b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$15.8b.

How Strong Is Humana's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Humana had liabilities of US$25.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$9.40b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$26.7b and US$1.61b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.16b.

Since publicly traded Humana shares are worth a very impressive total of US$61.8b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Humana also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Humana grew its EBIT by 3.9% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Humana's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Humana has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Humana actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Humana has US$15.8b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$8.4b, being 108% of its EBIT. So is Humana's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Humana you should know about.

