Humana says pandemic is slowing routine care again

Humana has recorded more COVID-19 hospitalizations among its Medicare Advantage members in the past few weeks due to rising coronavirus cases. But non-COVID inpatient and outpatient care also appears to be declining as a result, the health insurance company said late Tuesday.

Why it matters: Health insurers profited heavily last year when hospitals and doctors delayed routine medical care, and that dynamic appears to be happening again.

Between the lines: Humana didn't increase its profit projections for the rest of the year, but don't be surprised if the company blows past its guidance when it reports third-quarter earnings in the fall.

