Humane AI Pin orders will start shipping in March

The Humane AI Pin is expected to start shipping in March. On Friday, the company posted on X (Twitter) that “those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March.” The company had previously given an “early 2024” estimate for the screen-less wearable device designed to replace a smartphone.

Humane, founded by former Apple employees Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, views the smartphone (still their ex-employer’s bread and butter) as on its last legs. “The last era has plateaued,” TechCrunch reported Chaudhri as saying in a November press briefing. He views the AI-powered wearable product as “a new way of thinking, a new sense of opportunity.”

All of us here at Humane can’t wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world’s first wearable computer powered by Ai. We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our… pic.twitter.com/kTe4d3Jee7 — Humane (@Humane) December 22, 2023

The $699 Humane AI Pin doesn’t have a screen; instead, it relies on voice cues and a projector that beams relevant info onto the user’s hand. The founders flaunt the device’s privacy focus combined with contextual intelligence, promising it “quickly understands what you need, connecting you to the right AI experience or service instantly.” Partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft and Tidal provide what the company calls “access to some of the world’s most powerful AI models and platforms.”

The pin runs on a quad-core Snapdragon processor with a dedicated Qualcomm AI Engine powering its Cosmos OS software. It ships in three color options, two of which add an extra $100 to its price. Buyers must pay $24 monthly to access the pin’s cellular data, built as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) on top of T-Mobile’s network.

In addition to providing the March shipping date, Humane says the remaining orders will continue to roll out in the order they were received. Engadget emailed the company to ask when it expects current orders to go out, and we’ll update this article if it responds.

The Humane AI Pin is available to pre-order now from Humane’s website. The Eclipse (matte black on black) costs $699, while Lunar (polished chrome on white) and Equinox (polished chrome on black) colorways will set you back $799.