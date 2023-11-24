Humane Pennsylvania to waive adoption fees for two locations

(WHTM) – From Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 Humane Pennsylvania is waiving adoption fees at their Berks and Lancaster locations.

Carpenter Technology has made donations to Humane Pennsylvania which is covering all adoption fees for this event.

Anyone looking to adopt from Humane Pennsylvania must go through an adoption screening process.

According to the release, adoptions include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (before adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving is located at 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster and the adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving is located at 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading and the adoption hours are also from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humane Pennsylvania asks all adopters who are looking to provide a home for a sheltered animal to visit their shelter campuses or go to their website here.

To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter, in person, during scheduled adoption hours. For more information about adoptions, please call the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving at 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or call the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving at 610-921-2348 or email adoptreading@humanepa.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.