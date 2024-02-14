HARBOR SPRINGS — Thirty new animals have made their way to Northern Michigan after the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society (LTBHS) helped transfer animals from the Berrien County Animal Control in Benton Harbor.

Thanks to a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, LTBHS was able to collaborate last year and identify the most vulnerable animal shelters in the state. Since then, they have been able to make partnerships with shelters throughout Michigan and assist them by transferring at-risk adoptable animals when the downstate shelters are at full capacity.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society is located at 1300 W. Conway Road in Harbor Springs.

There were 16 cats and 14 dogs brought to the shelter on Monday. While some will need to be spayed or neutered, or have further medical evaluations, the majority of them are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

“We feel extremely privileged to be in a position to help other shelters in our state,” said LTBHS Executive Director Elise Ramsey in a release. “Not only are we thrilled to help find these pets new homes, but we are so happy that we are able to relieve some of the pressure from other shelters, allowing them to continue to do the crucial work they do every day."

LTBHS currently has 80 animals in their care, between the shelter and foster homes. From now through Feb. 29, people can adopt animals that have been in the shelter for more than a month for free, thanks to a gift from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, who is sponsoring the adoption costs.

All shelter pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations and preventatives. To view available animals, visit ltbhs.com/adoptions.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Humane society brings 30 new animals up north from Benton Harbor