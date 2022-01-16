🌱 Humane Society Builds New HQ + School In Need Of Test Kits

Good morning, Oklahoma City! Let's get this Monday started. Here's what's happening in town today.

Plenty of sunshine. High: 57 Low: 36.

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society in Oklahoma City announced plans to build new headquarters in a two-story building south of Interstate 40 at Scissortail Park. The building will be located near the southern entrance to the Skydance Bridge and help the nonprofit expand a list of services for the community. Construction is set to start early next year, with a completion date of May 2024. (KOCO Oklahoma City) An Oklahoma City school that caters to children experiencing homelessness is asking for COVID-19 supply donations. Positive Tomorrows says they are in urgent need of at-home test kits, which they send home with kids whose families may not have access to reliable transportation. The school is asking anyone who might have extra at-home test kits to consider donating them so they can be delivered to families who might not otherwise get tested. (KOCO Oklahoma City) The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will celebrate challenging and divisive Pop Art with a new installation. The new gallery will prominently feature two newly acquired, recently created pieces by pop art legend and former longtime Oklahoman Ed Ruscha. The installation will open to the public on Jan. 30. (Oklahoma City Free Press)

Free Throw Contest At Mustang City Hall (1:00 PM)

The Village City Council Meeting At Northwest Oklahoma City Chamber (7:30 PM)

Following input from the public and stakeholders, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced its preferred design for reconstruction of the I-35 and SH-9 West interchange near Goldsby in McClain County. (Facebook)

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic announced the delayed beginning of the second half of its season. Multiple concerts, originally scheduled for January and early February, will be postponed to later dates. (Facebook)

If you're opting to stay in this January, but need more art in your life, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art has you covered! Watch free guided virtual tours of the Fall 2021 exhibitions, led by OKCMOA curators Bryn Shockmel and Catherine Shotick. (Facebook)

