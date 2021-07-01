Humane Society of North Texas closes dog adoptions to prevent contagious disease spread

The Humane Society of North Texas announced Thursday that it’s pausing dog adoptions and the intake of all animals for the next two weeks after dogs in its shelter tested positive for a highly contagious viral disease.

The organization said that dogs recently housed in its shelter tested positive for distemper, a potentially fatal disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems of dogs, according to a news release.

Cats, small animals and humans are not at risk for becoming ill because of the virus, according to the release.

The Humane Society said it has not confirmed any cases, but is closing dog adoptions and all animal intakes out of an abundance of caution.

The organizations will medically supervise the hundreds of dogs in its care and will be testing all dogs that show signs of upper respiratory illness, according to the release.

Cat and small animal adoptions, as well as the clinic in Fort Worth, which has a separate building and staff, will still be open.