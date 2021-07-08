Humane Society seeks cruelty charges over dog killing

Jul. 7—A South Toledo man was indicted Wednesday on a felony count of animal cruelty after reportedly slitting a dog's throat.

Marc Coleman, 68, of the 500 block of Shasta Drive, is charged in Lucas County Common Pleas Court with a fifth-degree felony count of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing. Mr. Coleman was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo police were called about 5:30 p.m. June 29 to the 1800 block of Brussels Street in West Toledo, according to a report. Sierra Keck, 26, told officers she came home to find her 2-year-old "pit bull," DJ, also called Scooby Doo, dead in her neighbor's yard with his throat slashed. Blood was also visible on the side of the house and porch at the neighboring property and the dead canine lay between the two houses.

Ms. Keck's grandfather told officers he had let DJ out into the fenced backyard and didn't know how he got around to engage two dogs on the neighbor's front porch, biting one and not releasing, the report states. Mr. Coleman was next door at the time and began to cut the dog's throat with a knife, allegedly threatening the other man that he would do the same to him if he interfered.

Ms. Keck told The Blade on Wednesday she believes DJ went out an open window in the home that has no screen because the air-conditioning unit they had in it broke recently. The family also sometimes leaves their back door open so their dogs can go in and out of the backyard as they please, she said.

Mr. Coleman and his ex-wife, Lorie Stevenson, 61, who owns the neighboring home, told police they were on the front porch when DJ attacked through a railing and would not let go of one of the other dogs. Mr. Coleman said he tried to pull Ms. Keck's dog off and hit him on the head, and Ms. Stevenson tried striking him with a broom. Mr. Coleman told police he began losing strength, so he cut DJ's throat.

Attempts to contact Mr. Coleman and Ms. Stevenson on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Two juveniles from across the street showed officers cell-phone videos of the incident, at least one of which has been circulating on social media. The report states one showed Mr. Coleman and Ms. Stevenson striking DJ, while the other showed Mr. Coleman appearing to cut the dog's throat then holding him after he disengaged from the other canine. Surveillance video from a nearby home also shows Mr. Coleman appearing to cut DJ's throat several times, police said.

Officers seized a folding knife as evidence. The Lucas County Canine Care & Control also responded to the incident and collected DJ's body. The case was then forwarded to the Toledo Humane Society.

Stephen Heaven, the local humane society's president and chief executive, said a necropsy found DJ's major arteries and trachea had been completely severed.

"He had his throat well and truly cut," he said.

Though DJ was off his owner's property and reportedly attacking another dog, Mr. Heaven said Ohio law provides an exemption that makes harming a dog in such an instance a felony. If the case had involved a dog attacking livestock or any other owned animal besides a dog or a cat, Mr. Coleman would not be charged.

"The law quite clearly says that if a dog is attacking a cat or a dog, then it's exempt," Mr. Heaven said. "Because this dog was attacking another dog, [Mr. Coleman] did not have the right to slit its throat."

He said ideally Mr. Coleman and Ms. Stevenson would have taken their dogs inside, if there had been enough time before the situation escalated. The humane way to get an attacking dog to release is to grab the front legs and pull from behind, he said.

Ms. Keck told The Blade that DJ was an emotional support animal for her son and she had never seen him display any sign of aggression toward people or other dogs.

"He was the biggest lover boy," she said. "He didn't deserve this at all. Nor did my children."

Ms. Keck said she has had ongoing issues with Ms. Stevenson for some time. In May, Ms. Keck tried to mow overgrown grass on Ms. Stevenson's front easement when the woman attacked her and struck her with a metal cable, records allege. Ms. Stevenson is charged in Toledo Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault in that case, and the court ordered her to have no contact with Ms. Keck.

Ms. Stevenson had been arrested on a bench warrant in that case June 27 and then released on a personal recognizance bond. Ms. Keck said she received notice that Ms. Stevenson was being released and left her home for a time to avoid conflict, returning to find DJ dead.

