Humane Society of Summit Co slashes pet adoption fees through end of the year

**Related Video Above: Local dog shelters are at capacity.**

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Your family may want a new pet, and the pets at the Humane Society of Summit County certainly want a new family.

Through the end of 2023, the humane society is buttering up potential dog/cat owners by slashing adoption fees by 50% for animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

‘Two hearts’: New program pairs local veterans with shelter dogs

Adopt a new pet and you’ll also get a free goodie bag that include things like treats and flea/heartworm medicine. Dogs also receive free leashes.

“All our residents want is to be in a forever home for the new year,” the humane society wrote in a Facebook post.

Ohio Lottery cybersecurity incident being investigated

Make an appointment to meet your next potential pet by calling the group at 330-487-0333 ext. 226.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.