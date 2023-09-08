Humane Society of Utah Gears Up for First Annual Barktoberfest

TechCrunch

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has been caught running unlabeled ads in users' Following feeds, TechCrunch has learned and was able to confirm firsthand. While scrolling the Following feed on a Mac using the Chrome web browser, we encountered a handful of unlabeled ads amid other posts from people we follow, as well as other ads that did properly display the "Ad" label at the top right of the post. Because many of X's ads are still labeled, this makes the unlabeled ones even harder to spot.