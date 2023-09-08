Humane Society of Utah Gears Up for First Annual Barktoberfest
Dress up in costume with your pet for the Humane Society’s first annual Barktoberfest.
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
“Air-drying clothes has to be the best life hack I learned as an adult."
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save a fortune right now.
Fans of "The Last of Us" will get to walk through some of the video game's most unsettling scenes.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
Online game platform and creation toolset Roblox will finally be available on PlayStation in October, as announced at the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) earlier today. The title is coming to the PS5, of course, but also the PS4 for those who have yet to make the leap to next-gen. As always, it’ll be free to download.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has been caught running unlabeled ads in users' Following feeds, TechCrunch has learned and was able to confirm firsthand. While scrolling the Following feed on a Mac using the Chrome web browser, we encountered a handful of unlabeled ads amid other posts from people we follow, as well as other ads that did properly display the "Ad" label at the top right of the post. Because many of X's ads are still labeled, this makes the unlabeled ones even harder to spot.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.