How you can humanely kill a Burmese python and other big snake tips and pointers

Wildlife biologists Ian Bartoszek, left, and Ian Easterling, both with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, release a male Burmese Python with a radio transmitter surgically attached to it back into the wild outside of Naples on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The python is part of an effort to rid Southwest Florida of the invasive snakes. The concept involves releasing males, which then find females. The males are radio tracked by the biologists, where they hopefully find females with eggs that are then removed from the wild. The program is 10 years old. They have removed over 1,000 pythons and over 30,000 lbs. of snakes in those 10 years.

Florida has long been the land of big, scary swamp critters, but the Burmese python has taken over as the king of creepiness in the past several decades.

These largely aquatic beasts are living monsters, growing to 18.5 feet in length and weighing up to 215 pounds.

They lay in wait, perfectly camouflaged by any sort of vegetation. Once prey roams within striking distance, the python strikes, kills and starts the arduous process of swallowing something as big as an alligator or deer.

Perhaps more importantly, the Burmese python has captured the attention of the nation, the world even, as the snake has taken over much of the historic Everglades system.

How did Burmese pythons become an invasive species in Florida/when did they arrive?

Humans introduced Burmese pythons into the wild by importing them from Southeast Asia and selling them to pet owners. The theory goes that some of those snakes were releases or escaped from captivity and that hurricanes destroyed breeding facilities east of Everglades National Park. The introduction through the pet trade started in the 1970s.

How poisonous is a Burmese python?

No snake is poisonous. Some species carry venom in their systems and use it to render prey helpless, but this is not a technique employed by Burmese pythons. They snatch prey quickly and use their muscular bodies to constrict and kill.

What do Burmese pythons eat?

They will eat just about anything but prefer mammals ranging in size from a tiny field mouse to a full-grown white-tailed deer. No human has been attacked by a Burmese python in the wild in Florida, but attacks on humans though rare, do occur in the snake's home range in Southeast Asia.

What eats a Burmese python?

Burmese pythons have no natural predator in the Everglades. Since the snakes didn't evolve here, there was no predator to feed on them because they weren't here. However, various Florida animals like bobcats and alligators will eat young pythons smaller than 8 feet or so. But adult pythons have no predators here except human hunters.

Why is a Burmese python a problem?

They compete with and feed on our native wildlife. They eat endangered birds and mammals, and they can also spread an invasive parasite to native Florida snakes.

Why do Burmese pythons have to be killed in Florida?

They don't belong here, and they wreak havoc on South Florida's wildlife, much of which is listed as threatened or endangered. Burmese pythons disrupt the natural balance that evolved here over thousands of years, since Florida most recently emerged from the sea.

Is it legal to shoot Burmese pythons in Florida?

Yes, but biologists and many expert hunters prefer to capture and transport them alive, and have the snake humanely euthanized at a later point. Some hunters capture them and slice off their heads, which can be a quick and humane way to end their lives.

What is the size range of Burmese pythons caught in Florida?

Burmese pythons are found mostly around and south of Lake Okeechobee. Collier and Miami-Dade counties are at the center of the breeding population.

What was the size (length) of the biggest Burmese python caught in Florida?

Multiple Burmese pythons have been caught that measured between 18.5 to 18.9 feet in length.

How are pythons humanely killed in Florida?

There are different ways to kill a python humanely. The state says humanely killing a python means that the snake loses consciousness immediately after an instrument is applied to it. Example: holding the snake directly behind the head and then quickly severing the head with a knife of about 4 inches.

Is Burmese python meat edible?

Python meat is edible, but it contains high levels of mercury and has been deemed unfit for regular human consumption by health officials. Eating python one time is probably not going to cause any ill effects, but heavy metals like mercury bioaccumulate in the body and can cause severe health issues over the long term.

What happens to captured Burmese pythons in Florida?

By law, any captured Burmese python must be humanely euthanized prior to transportation. Researchers and certain permit holders are exempt from that rule and may travel with live snakes.

How many Burmese pythons are in Florida?

No one knows now many Burmese pythons are in South Florida as these snakes are spread out over millions of acres and are very difficult to find, much less count.

