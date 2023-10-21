Humanitarian aid begins crossing into Gaza Strip

Humanitarian aid began crossing into the Gaza Strip Saturday morning after nearly a full day of delays.

According to the United Nations (U.N.), a 20-truck convoy went through the territory’s border with Egypt. The aid comes amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leaving it cut off from necessities like food and water as the territory lies in the crosshairs of exchanged fire between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

“I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies – including food, water, medicine and fuel – to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner,” U.N. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Palestinian militant group Hamas also acknowledged that a 20-truck convoy had come into Gaza with medicine and food supplies in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

An Israeli ground invasion into the territory, which could bring along with it a further loss of life of those in Gaza, is expected soon.

The allowance of aid into Gaza comes after a Friday AP report that 55 trucks with aid were stuck at the Gaza-Egypt border, also known as the Rafah crossing. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited the border to advocate for the transfer of humanitarian aid.

“We absolutely need to have these trucks moving as quickly as possible and as many as necessary, but for that, there must be a sustained effort,” he said in a speech at the border.

The entry of the trucks also seems to make good on a promise President Biden spoke of that trucks with aid would come into Gaza within 48 hours on Friday.

“I got a commitment from the Israelis and the president of Egypt that the crossing will be open,” Biden told reporters during a meeting with European Union leaders. “The highway had to be repaved, it was in very bad shape, and I believe that within the next 24 to 48 hours, the first 20 trucks will come across with aid.”

