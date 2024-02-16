Humanitarian aid may be delayed due to blockade by Polish farmers – State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service has suggested that the blockade of checkpoints by Polish farmers may delay the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "With the number of border crossings that we have at the moment regarding the movement of lorries, I also have doubts that the participants in this blockade are letting through the required amount or possible amount of humanitarian aid that goes to Ukraine at all checkpoints."

Details: He added that the Polish protesters "most likely do not even single out" lorries with humanitarian aid.

When asked if some humanitarian aid was "stuck" at the border, Demchenko replied: "Most likely, yes."

Background:

As of Friday, 16 February, Polish farmers are blocking six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. More than three thousand lorries are stuck in queues.

The day before, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the situation at the border, where Polish farmers had staged a blockade of Ukrainian lorries.

Czesław Adam Siekierski, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that negotiations with Ukraine on the terms of exports of certain agricultural products were in their final stages.

Support UP or become our patron!