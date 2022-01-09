Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan expected to worsen in 2022

BGR

If they handed out awards for actors who get the most out of mere minutes of screentime in a feature film, the late Pete Postlethwaite would be an easy contender — for, if nothing else, the florist scene in the 2010 Ben Affleck crime thriller The Town. This Boston-set feature film, with a cast that … The post A high-octane Ben Affleck heist movie is blowing up on Netflix appeared first on BGR.